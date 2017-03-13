Shoplifter walks into local hardware store, walks out with $550 leafblower
Clear surveillance video shows it all: a man walks into a local hardware store off Warwick Blvd. and walks out with a $550 leaf blower. "Ran to his truck, threw it in the back and took off," said Brian Deaver, the owner of Ace Hardware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|52 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,505,839
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Fair Game
|63,496
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Meli1981
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|840
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Ayers
|4
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Ayers
|2,368
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC