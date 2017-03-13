Shoplifter walks into local hardware ...

Shoplifter walks into local hardware store, walks out with $550 leafblower

Clear surveillance video shows it all: a man walks into a local hardware store off Warwick Blvd. and walks out with a $550 leaf blower. "Ran to his truck, threw it in the back and took off," said Brian Deaver, the owner of Ace Hardware.

