Russian real estate deals never materialized for Trump
In this March 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to Navy and shipyard personnel aboard nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. Facing a new wave of questions about his ties to Russia, Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may abandon, at least temporarily, his plan to pursue a deal with Moscow on the Islamic State group and other national security matters, according to administration officials and a Western diplomat.
