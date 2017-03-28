Rohlf tapped as next Newport News cit...

Rohlf tapped as next Newport News city manager

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Reema Amin/Daily Press In a closed session Tuesday evening, Newport News City Council voted to appoint Acting City manager Cindy Rohlf to the position permanently Reema Amin/Daily Press In a closed session Tuesday evening, Newport News City Council voted to appoint Acting City manager Cindy Rohlf to the position permanently Her appointment comes less than a month after the resignation of City Manager Jim Bourey, who gave no reason for his departure after a special session called by the City Council on March 7. Rohlf was named acting city manager after Bourey resigned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,509,863
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 35 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,582
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Dudley 8,077
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 9 hr kvillafane 41
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 22 hr Martin garey 5
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Mon Todd 124
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Mar 23 Martin garey 17
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC