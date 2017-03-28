Rohlf tapped as next Newport News city manager
Reema Amin/Daily Press In a closed session Tuesday evening, Newport News City Council voted to appoint Acting City manager Cindy Rohlf to the position permanently Reema Amin/Daily Press In a closed session Tuesday evening, Newport News City Council voted to appoint Acting City manager Cindy Rohlf to the position permanently Her appointment comes less than a month after the resignation of City Manager Jim Bourey, who gave no reason for his departure after a special session called by the City Council on March 7. Rohlf was named acting city manager after Bourey resigned.
