Richmond Jazz Society and Virginia Rep to Present Ella at 100 This April
The Richmond Jazz Society and Virginia Repertory Theatre announce Ella at 100, April 25, 2017, 7:00 P.M. at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, 114 West Broad Street. This momentous evening of jazz will celebrate the 100th birthday of Ella Fitzgerald , a Newport News native.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,499,397
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Dudley
|8,028
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Feb 23
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 23
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC