Rep. Wittman announces opposition to ...

Rep. Wittman announces opposition to his party's Affordable Care Act replacement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Del. David E. Yancey, R-Newport News, left, and Congressman Robert J. Wittman, R-1st, right talk in front of a portrait of the late House Speaker Thomas Moss, in the rear of the House of Delegates chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 Del. David E. Yancey, R-Newport News, left, and Congressman Robert J. Wittman, R-1st, right talk in front of a portrait of the late House Speaker Thomas Moss, in the rear of the House of Delegates chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 In a bad sign for the prospects of a Republican bill to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, announced late Monday that he's opposed to the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min AMIGOS 1,506,006
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Dudley 8,058
taylor Slemp 10 hr right 1
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Sun Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 840
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) Sun Ayers 4
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC