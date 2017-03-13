Rep. Wittman announces opposition to his party's Affordable Care Act replacement
Del. David E. Yancey, R-Newport News, left, and Congressman Robert J. Wittman, R-1st, right talk in front of a portrait of the late House Speaker Thomas Moss, in the rear of the House of Delegates chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 Del. David E. Yancey, R-Newport News, left, and Congressman Robert J. Wittman, R-1st, right talk in front of a portrait of the late House Speaker Thomas Moss, in the rear of the House of Delegates chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 In a bad sign for the prospects of a Republican bill to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, announced late Monday that he's opposed to the plan.
