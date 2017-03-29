Regulars lost to Route 17 widening have yet to return, business owners say
Four months after the last orange cones were lifted on the widened corridor of Route 17 in York County, some businesses are still feeling the pains of losing customers during the three-year construction project. The project widened 2.8 miles of Route 17 to six lanes from Wolf Trap Road to Hampton Highway.
