Private investigator's video shows 20...

Private investigator's video shows 2016 double homicide unfold in Newport News neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A private investigator who happened to be in the area in an unrelated matter found himself in front of what would become a double homicide back on January 14, 2016. The video, along with police body camera video and an audio recording of the 911, call were recently used for trial and are now public record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,509,692
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 52 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,577
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 8 hr Martin garey 5
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 20 hr Todd 124
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Mar 23 Martin garey 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Mar 22 Kathy R 40
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC