Police: Suspect robs customer, credit union in Newport News
Police in Newport News say a suspect robbed a customer and a 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union at gunpoint Monday morning. Police on Facebook said a branch on Warwick Boulevard was robbed before 10 a.m. A man in a mask reportedly entered the banked armed and demanded money.
