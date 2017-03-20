Police: Suspect robs customer, credit...

Police: Suspect robs customer, credit union in Newport News

9 hrs ago

Police in Newport News say a suspect robbed a customer and a 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union at gunpoint Monday morning. Police on Facebook said a branch on Warwick Boulevard was robbed before 10 a.m. A man in a mask reportedly entered the banked armed and demanded money.

