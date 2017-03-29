Police arrest Newport News burglary suspects, recover over 200 stolen items
On March 24, detectives were investigating a suspicious vehicle and came in contact with the suspects. Inside the car was a duffel bag with jewelry inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,510,510
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|53 min
|mdbuilder
|63,593
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,089
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Kayla r
|42
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|2
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC