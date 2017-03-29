Police arrest Newport News burglary s...

Police arrest Newport News burglary suspects, recover over 200 stolen items

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

On March 24, detectives were investigating a suspicious vehicle and came in contact with the suspects. Inside the car was a duffel bag with jewelry inside.

Newport News, VA

