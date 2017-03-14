Plans for Newport News Rally's and mobile store hit snag over green preservation
A developer might have to go back to the drawing board for a Rally's drive-thru and a conjoined retail store after two City Council members said they do not want green space affected at Oyster Point Square shopping center. "I'd love to see the development in the sense that I like activity, but I really like that green space," said Councilman Bert Bateman during a work session on Tuesday.
