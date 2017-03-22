Peninsula employment improves in January

Peninsula employment improves in January

The civilian labor force added 731 more workers while the number of unemployed residents fell by 733, according to the Virginia Employment Commission data. The area comprising Newport News, Hampton, York, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews and Isle of Wight had an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in January compared with 5.2 percent a year earlier, according to the data.

