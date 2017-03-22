Peninsula employment improves in January
The civilian labor force added 731 more workers while the number of unemployed residents fell by 733, according to the Virginia Employment Commission data. The area comprising Newport News, Hampton, York, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews and Isle of Wight had an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in January compared with 5.2 percent a year earlier, according to the data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,507,789
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Seer
|8,064
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|MelissaT
|2,369
|That girl
|Mar 19
|Hoodbang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC