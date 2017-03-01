News 2 mins ago 6:14 p.m.What will happen to the City Farm land?
The future of an old prison facility in Newport News is up in the air. City council voted to close the City Farm in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Yeah
|1,499,889
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|15 hr
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Donthirehim
|22
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Feb 26
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC