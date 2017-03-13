News 14 mins ago 7:35 p.m.HIRE Peninsula to host more than 100 employers at career fair
The career fair is a joint effort between ECPI University, Virginia Employment Commission, Peninsula Worklink, RMC Events, and Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,506,198
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|16
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Phony data
|63,497
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
|taylor Slemp
|Tue
|right
|1
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Meli1981
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Me-n-yo-mama
|840
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC