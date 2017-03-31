Newport News police seek missing man with Alzheimera s disease
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a gray plaid jacket, blue jeans, gray and orange shoes and a blue ball cap with an "NY" insignia. Lynch may be driving in a black 2011 Kia Sedona with South Carolina plates GTH-786.
