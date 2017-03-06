Newport News police respond to 2nd re...

Newport News police respond to 2nd related robbery at Mary's convenience store

Officers from the Newport News Police Department's Central Precinct are responding to the second of two back-to-back business robberies Monday morning. Police responded just after 10 a.m. to Mary's convenience store, at 805 Old Oyster Point Road, according to Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard.

