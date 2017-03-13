Newport News police experiencing phone outage at headquarters
Police say the public will be unable to call headquarters with an questions or police reports as a result of an outage. Members of the public are asked to call 911 if it is an emergency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,505,625
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Presidential his...
|63,495
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Meli1981
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|840
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Ayers
|4
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Ayers
|2,368
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC