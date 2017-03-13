Newport News police experiencing phon...

Newport News police experiencing phone outage at headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police say the public will be unable to call headquarters with an questions or police reports as a result of an outage. Members of the public are asked to call 911 if it is an emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,505,625
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Presidential his... 63,495
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) 22 hr Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 840
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) Sun Ayers 4
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Ayers 2,368
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Sun Martin garey 15
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC