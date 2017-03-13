Newport News Police arrest man after ...

Newport News Police arrest man after child is struck by bullet in home

A Newport News man was arrested after police discovered that a child was struck by a bullet in his home. On March 12, Newport News Police were called to the 700 block of Waterfront Circle to check on the welfare of a child.

Newport News, VA

