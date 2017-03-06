Newport News movie theater invites yo...

Newport News movie theater invites you to be their guest for 'Beauty anda Read Story Alanea Cremen

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Paragon City Center 12 would like to welcome you to be their guest for a weekend of activities celebrating the opening of Disney's live action "Beauty and the Beast." The movie theater will host multiple events inspired by the movie, including a waltz demo, photo opportunities with your favorite Disney princesses, face painting, and more! Photo ops will be presented by Pirate Princess Parties, and the waltz demo will be performed by 2 Left Feet Dance Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,502,707
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,471
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 34 min Into The Night 8,044
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 2 hr Martin garey 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 5 hr Twilight 837
Drugs Sun Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC