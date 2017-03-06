Newport News movie theater invites you to be their guest for 'Beauty anda Read Story Alanea Cremen

Paragon City Center 12 would like to welcome you to be their guest for a weekend of activities celebrating the opening of Disney's live action "Beauty and the Beast." The movie theater will host multiple events inspired by the movie, including a waltz demo, photo opportunities with your favorite Disney princesses, face painting, and more! Photo ops will be presented by Pirate Princess Parties, and the waltz demo will be performed by 2 Left Feet Dance Studio.

