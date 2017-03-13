Newport News man 'handles the problem himself' after his car is stolen Read Story Staff
The stolen car was found in the 1000 block of 37th street on March 12 just after 11 a.m. Newport News Police say the owner, a 51 year-old man, "was very agitated about his vehicle being stolen and unsatisfied with police response as to what would happen next and advised he would handle the problem himself." About 45 minutes later, officers arrived to a house located in the 1000 block of 33rd street, where the owner had approached the mother of a male juvenile that was believed to be involved in the theft of the car.
