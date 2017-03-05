Newport News man arrested after crashing during State Police pursuit Sunday morning
A Newport News man is in custody after leading Virginia State Police on a pursuit Sunday morning that stretched through multiple counties and interstates. Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News is charged with felony eluding police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license 18th offense, reckless driving of 87 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone, not having insurance, presenting false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Joy
|1,501,829
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|37 min
|tina anne
|63,455
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Fri
|dlphngrl3
|35
|How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor?
|Fri
|Channel10
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Mar 1
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC