Newport News man arrested after crashing during State Police pursuit Sunday morning

A Newport News man is in custody after leading Virginia State Police on a pursuit Sunday morning that stretched through multiple counties and interstates. Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News is charged with felony eluding police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license 18th offense, reckless driving of 87 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone, not having insurance, presenting false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.

