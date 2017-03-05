Newport News man arrested after crash...

Newport News man arrested after crashing during State Police pursuit Sunday morning

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Newport News man is in custody after leading Virginia State Police on a pursuit Sunday morning that stretched through multiple counties and interstates. Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News is charged with felony eluding police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license 18th offense, reckless driving of 87 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone, not having insurance, presenting false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Joy 1,501,829
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 37 min tina anne 63,455
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Fri dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Fri Channel10 1
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 1 Standard_Chimp 2,365
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,333,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC