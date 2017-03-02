Newport News gang lieutenant sentenced to 35 years for violent crimes

Crenshaw was a lieutenant in the Black P-Stones gang, which was involved in the distribution of narcotics, the robbery of multiple individuals and the death of at least three individuals, the Department of Justice said. On Nov. 6, 2007, Crenshaw lured another member of the Black P-Stones to a location in Newport News where he shot him to death.

