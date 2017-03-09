Newport News detectives open up about...

Newport News detectives open up about serial robbery arrests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Chima Moneke and Lawrence White combined to grab 27 rebounds and No. 2 seed UC Davis pulled away late to beat Cal Pol RENO, Nev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Canuk 1,503,807
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 3 hr lol 32
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 13 hr NN kid 2,366
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... Tue okimar 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mar 7 Martin garey 12
Drugs Mar 5 Matty 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC