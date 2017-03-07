Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey resigns
After a closed door Newport News city council meeting Tuesday morning it was announced that city manager Jim Bourey would resign his position. After a closed door Newport News city council meeting Tuesday morning it was announced that city manager Jim Bourey would resign his position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,502,911
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Grocerboy
|838
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|14 hr
|okimar
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Sun
|Matty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC