Newport-News 53 mins ago 1:32 p.m.Rock thrown through police station's window
The incident happened some time Tuesday night at the South Precinct Station located at 3303 Jefferson Avenue. Officers found a window on the first floor of the northeast corner of the building had been shattered.
