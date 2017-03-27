Newport-News 53 mins ago 1:32 p.m.Roc...

Newport-News 53 mins ago 1:32 p.m.Rock thrown through police station's window

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The incident happened some time Tuesday night at the South Precinct Station located at 3303 Jefferson Avenue. Officers found a window on the first floor of the northeast corner of the building had been shattered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,510,496
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min Into The Night 63,592
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 min Into The Night 8,089
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 3 hr Kayla r 42
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Wed Mike 982
Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08) Wed Martin garey 2
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) Tue Martin garey 5
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC