Newport-News 5 mins ago 12:48 p.m.Pol...

Newport-News 5 mins ago 12:48 p.m.Police: Child porn found on SD card at Fort Eustis

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Newport News Special Victims Unit is investigating after an Army Soldier turned in an SD card with child pornography on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min tyreene 1,508,059
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 7 hr Martin garey 17
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Dudley 8,065
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Bbzzoo 63,543
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Wed Kathy R 40
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Mar 21 Martin garey 25
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 21 MelissaT 2,369
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC