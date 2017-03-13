Military demanding contractors keep up pace on cybersecurity
Starting Jan. 1, all military contractors must assure the government that they've taken steps to protect sensitive information from cyber attackers. If it turns out they didn't, the contractors can wave goodbye to lucrative contracts in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Earl
|1,507,323
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|23
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|15 hr
|blaiseartis2
|39
|That girl
|16 hr
|Hoodbang
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|8,059
|VIMS event explains how animals adapt (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC