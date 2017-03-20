McAuliffe signs bill to give nearly $1.6M to wrongfully imprisoned man

With a stroke of his pen, Gov. Terry McAuliffe has cleared Keith Allen Harward to receive nearly $1.6 million from the commonwealth of Virginia for the 33 years he spent in prison for crimes he didn't commit. "On April 7, 2016, the Supreme Court of Virginia granted Mr. Harward's Writ of Actual Innocence, formally exonerating him of all the crimes for which he had been convicted," the legislation stated.

