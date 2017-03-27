Mathews emergency coordinator honored
The Virginia Emergency Management Association gave William Love its Outstanding New Emergency Management Professional award at its annual conference last week in Williamsburg. The award, according to the association, is given to an emergency manager who has served for less than 24 months and has shown enthusiasm and made improvements in a local program.
