Man robs 1st Advantage Credit Union in Newport News early Monday morning, police say
Officers responded to the robbery, at 12490 Warwick Boulevard , just before 10 a.m., Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said at the scene. Investigators think a black man in his 30s entered the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.
