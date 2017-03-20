Man robs 1st Advantage Credit Union i...

Man robs 1st Advantage Credit Union in Newport News early Monday morning, police say

Officers responded to the robbery, at 12490 Warwick Boulevard , just before 10 a.m., Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said at the scene. Investigators think a black man in his 30s entered the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

