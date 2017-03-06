Man accused of raping woman at knife ...

Man accused of raping woman at knife point in Newport News

20 hrs ago

At 4:53 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Wawa at 12095 Jefferson Avenue for a reported sexual assault. Police say a woman called for a ride from the 200 block of Hogan Drive and approached the driver crying.

