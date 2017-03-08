Man accused of raping 19-year-old Newport News woman
Jacob Van and Hayden Graham combined for 33 points, 21 in a dominant first half, and 10th-seeded Air Force defeated seventh WASHINGTON - With his cousin rapper Flavor Flav cheering loudly from the third row, Shep Garner scored seven of Penn State's 16 points NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in Newport News was arrested this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Henry
|1,503,632
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,048
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Mar 5
|Matty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC