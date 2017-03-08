Local Firehouse Subs honors military ...

Local Firehouse Subs honors military with discount

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Hodges family in Newport News knows what it means to serve their country. Now they are honoring their brothers and sisters who have made the same sacrifice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,503,733
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Get A Clue 8,051
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 5 hr NN kid 2,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Black mom 63,481
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... Tue okimar 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mar 7 Martin garey 12
Drugs Mar 5 Matty 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC