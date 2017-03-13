Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions Division Exercises ...
The original contract was awarded to HII's Continental Maritime of San Diego subsidiary. Continental Maritime was consolidated under Technical Solutions in December 2016 when HII acquired Camber Corp., a government services company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,506,696
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Howie
|63,508
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Barbara P
|37
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|Martin garey
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|Dudley
|8,058
|taylor Slemp
|Mar 14
|right
|1
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar 12
|Meli1981
|28
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC