Home security camera catches man breaking into cars
A Newport News resident came to 10 On Your Side after his car was broken into. Steve Wyatt had home security video of the break-in that he wanted to share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,500,246
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,432
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Donthirehim
|22
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Feb 26
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC