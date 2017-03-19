Heritage High STEM Academy giving stu...

Heritage High STEM Academy giving students chance to win free computer

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Heritage High School Governor's STEM Academy and Virginia Student Training and Refurbishment Program are giving Newport News Public Schools students the chance to win a free computer. Students must write an essay with a minimum of 250 words explaining how access to technology from home can help them become college, career and citizen ready.

