Heritage High STEM Academy giving students chance to win free computer
The Heritage High School Governor's STEM Academy and Virginia Student Training and Refurbishment Program are giving Newport News Public Schools students the chance to win a free computer. Students must write an essay with a minimum of 250 words explaining how access to technology from home can help them become college, career and citizen ready.
