Hampton Roads Transit floats more fre...

Hampton Roads Transit floats more frequent service idea with Hampton council

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Pressed by Hampton officials about declining ridership and the future of the region's bus service, Hampton Roads Transit president William Harrell said the agency is working on proposals to woo back riders by increasing how frequently buses run. The idea is to aim for routes with service as often as once every 15 minutes, instead of the hourlong gaps that are now common on many HRT routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Incognito4Ever 1,507,902
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Dudley 8,065
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Wed Kathy R 40
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Tue Martin garey 25
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue MelissaT 2,369
That girl Mar 19 Hoodbang 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC