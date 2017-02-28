Hampton man sentenced for operating credit card forgery lab
Eric Murray, 32, was sentenced to just over seven years in prison for his role in creating and operating a high-tech credit card forgery lab in his home. Murray was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and must put computer monitoring software on any computers he may have.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,499,760
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Donthirehim
|22
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Feb 26
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC