Hampton man sentenced for operating credit card forgery lab

17 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Eric Murray, 32, was sentenced to just over seven years in prison for his role in creating and operating a high-tech credit card forgery lab in his home. Murray was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and must put computer monitoring software on any computers he may have.

