Hampton man arrested for February assault in Newport News
She told police that one February 28, she was involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Larry Donnell Barnes, while the two were in a residence in the South Wythe section of the city. The argument turned physical when Barnes allegedly assaulted the victim and would not allow her to leave the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,510,674
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Coral942
|47
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Rev Al Gore
|63,598
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Irving
|8,096
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|2
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC