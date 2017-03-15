GO Virginia's regional councils named
GO Virginia, the state's new economic development program to boost regional cooperation by dangling taxpayer grants for job creation, has its regional boards in place. Ideas are meant to bubble up through these nine regional councils, made up largely of area business leaders, with a statewide board then deciding what to fund.
