Fact Check: Trump's picture of Navy is overly bleak

President Donald Trump painted an overly bleak picture of the condition of the armed forces as he made his case for military expansion. A look at some of his statements from the Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion aircraft carrier being built in Newport News, Virginia: THE FACTS: Pentagon leaders have said for years that the U.S. already has the world's best weaponry and military equipment.

