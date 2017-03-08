Driver charged after tractor trailer strikes trooper's car

Virginia State Police say a Maryland man is facing charges after a tractor trailer loaded with 1,000 pounds of mail sideswiped a trooper's patrol car and another vehicle on the side of Interstate 64. Police said in a statement that after Trooper I.K. Ibrahim stopped a Kia early Thursday in Newport News, a tractor trailer struck the patrol car and Kia. Police say Ibrahim, who had activated his emergency lights, was inside the patrol car when it was hit.

