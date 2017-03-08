Driver charged after tractor trailer ...

Driver charged after tractor trailer strikes trooper's car

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Virginia State Police say a Maryland man is facing charges after a tractor trailer loaded with 1,000 pounds of mail sideswiped a trooper's patrol car and another vehicle on the side of Interstate 64. Police said in a statement that after Trooper I.K. Ibrahim stopped a Kia early Thursday in Newport News, a tractor trailer struck the patrol car and Kia. Police say Ibrahim, who had activated his emergency lights, was inside the patrol car when it was hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr Julia 1,503,737
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Get A Clue 8,051
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 9 hr NN kid 2,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Black mom 63,481
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... Tue okimar 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mar 7 Martin garey 12
Drugs Mar 5 Matty 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC