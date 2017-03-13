Dad doesn't call 911, treats girl's g...

Dad doesn't call 911, treats girl's gunshot with 1st aid kit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr VetnorsGate 1,506,370
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 11 hr Martin garey 16
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Dudley 8,058
taylor Slemp Tue right 1
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Sun Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mar 12 Me-n-yo-mama 840
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC