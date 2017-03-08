Crime Scene Cleanup Biz
Servpro of Newport News crew members getting ready to go to a job in Va. Beach. One of their jobs is to clean up crime scenes and fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Pete
|1,504,718
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|jessie
|36
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|White Woman
|123
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Fri
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,367
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Fri
|lol
|32
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC