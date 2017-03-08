Crime Scene Cleanup Biz

Crime Scene Cleanup Biz

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Servpro of Newport News crew members getting ready to go to a job in Va. Beach. One of their jobs is to clean up crime scenes and fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Pete 1,504,718
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 2 hr jessie 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,490
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 15 hr White Woman 123
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Georgie-Porgie 2,367
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Fri lol 32
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,482,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC