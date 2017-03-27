Crime 4 mins ago 1:17 p.m.Masked men rob Newport News 7-Eleven
The robbery happened at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven located at 11060 Warwick Boulevard. Two clerks said two masked men brandishing handguns entered the business and demanded cash, Newport cigarettes, and cigarillos.
