Crime 4 mins ago 1:17 p.m.Masked men ...

Crime 4 mins ago 1:17 p.m.Masked men rob Newport News 7-Eleven

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The robbery happened at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven located at 11060 Warwick Boulevard. Two clerks said two masked men brandishing handguns entered the business and demanded cash, Newport cigarettes, and cigarillos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 1 hr Coral942 46
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Pete 1,510,662
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Rev Al Gore 63,598
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Irving 8,096
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Wed Mike 982
Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08) Wed Martin garey 2
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) Mar 28 Martin garey 5
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC