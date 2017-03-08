Crash causes major delays on I-64 West in Newport News
The Washington Redskins have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis. According to Davis' Snapchat, it's a three-year deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,503,693
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Get A Clue
|8,051
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|NN kid
|2,366
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Mar 5
|Matty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC