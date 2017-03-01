Court records: Suspect asks for a lig...

Court records: Suspect asks for a lighter then guns down victim outside of Newport News bar

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

New court documents shed light on the night 25 year-old Brandon Limar Williams was gunned down in Newport News. Records indicate the victim was sitting in his car with another person outside of TJ's Tavern when the suspect, Kweisi Williams allegedly approached them and asked for a light for his cigarette.

