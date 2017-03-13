Corrections officer arrested after al...

Corrections officer arrested after allowing prisoner to use cellphone, officials say

Wade Hyman, 49, of Newport News, Va., was charged with second-degree use of certain electronic devices in correctional facilities, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a press release.

