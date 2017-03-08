Chance of weekend snow could impact Newport News marathon
Organizers of a Newport News marathon say the possibility of wintry weather in the weekend forecast could means they may have to scrap the race. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield told the Daily Press on Tuesday there's still a lot uncertainty with the weekend forecast, but the Peninsula area could get some snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Julia
|1,503,277
|church of satan
|5 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|12
|Drugs
|Mar 5
|Matty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC