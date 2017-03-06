Bridge over I-64 to be named after sl...

Bridge over I-64 to be named after slain Virginia trooper

13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Tuesday, April 5, 2016, file photo, Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer's former partner Cyndi Grace delivers the eulogy for the slain trooper during a memorial service at the Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Va. A bridge in Newport News, Va., will be named as the "Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge" after Dermyer, a Virginia trooper who was killed last year at a Richmond bus station.

Read more at Connecticut Post.

