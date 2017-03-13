Body found in submerged vehicle at Deep Creek Marina in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday morning in a vehicle in the water at the Deep Creek Marina. Newport News Police, along with Newport News Fire Department dive team and medics responded to the marina on Deep Creek Road after a retired Newport News Police officer saw the vehicle in the water.
