Body found in submerged vehicle at De...

Body found in submerged vehicle at Deep Creek Marina in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Newport News Police are investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday morning in a vehicle in the water at the Deep Creek Marina. Newport News Police, along with Newport News Fire Department dive team and medics responded to the marina on Deep Creek Road after a retired Newport News Police officer saw the vehicle in the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,506,153
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 4 hr Martin garey 16
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Dudley 8,058
taylor Slemp 16 hr right 1
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Sun Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mar 12 Me-n-yo-mama 840
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC